Denied ticket, TMC gen secy to support DMK

Chennai :





He said soon after the election schedule was announced he had sought a ticket to contest from Thiru Vi Ka Nagar seat, which was allotted to the TMC as part of the seat-sharing agreement with the ruling AIADMK.





Claiming the support of a minimum of 25,000 votes in the constituency, Gnanasekaran said only two candidates, including him, had sought a ticket to contest from this seat. He alleged that since a candidate from the SC community should not get political powers he was denied a ticket to contest.





Accusing Vasan of betraying him, he said the TMC Chief was functioning as a leader wherein he was unable to take a clear political decision.

Talking to reporters here, he recalled the services rendered by him for the growth of TMC and strengthen its hands headed by former Shipping Minister GK Vasan and said despite the contributions made by him he was denied a ticket to contest the polls.