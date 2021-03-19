CPI-M manifesto promises total prohibition, live telecast of Assembly proceedings

Chennai :

Releasing the party's manifesto for the April 6 Assembly elections, CPI(M) state secretary K Balakrishnan said liquor was the main reason for crimes against women and it would seek prohibition in a phased manner.





He also said the party would ensure a ban on the sale of narcotic drugs and the rehabilitation of people addicted to alcohol and drugs.





It may be noted the principal opposition DMK, which is heading the Secular Progressive Alliance in which CPI-M is also a partner, was silent on prohibition, though other parties including the ruling AIADMK, MDMK and MNM of actor Kamal Haasan have promised to introduce total prohibition in a phased manner.





Mr Balakrishnan also promised that his party would urge the Centre to appoint one of the three persons nominated by Chief Minister as the Governor as per the recommendations of the Sarkaria Commission.





It will also urge for timely sanctions from the Governor and the President on Bills passed by the State government.





The CPM will also press for bringing the education back to the State list and a ban on NEET and other competitive exams, besides repeal of the three Farm Laws enacted by the Centre.