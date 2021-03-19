Miffed over denial of ticket TMC Gen Secy quits party, to support DMK

Chennai :

Talking to reporters here, he recalled the services rendered by him for the growth of TMC and strengthen the hands of TMC headed by former Shipping Minister G K Vasan and said despite the contributions made by him he was denied a ticket to contest the polls.





He said soon after the election schedule was announced he had sought ticket to contest from Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar seat, which was allotted to the TMC as part of the seat-sharing agreement with the ruling AIADMK.





Claiming the support of a minimum of 25,000 votes in the constituency, Dr Gnanasekaran said only two candidates, including him, had sought a ticket to contest from this seat.





Recalling his 30 years of public service, he said despite having all the qualifications he was denied a ticket and it was allotted to the other person. Dr Gnanasekaran alleged that since a candidate from the SC community should not get political powers he was denied ticket to contest from the Thiru.Vi.Kaa Nagar constituency.





Accusing Mr Vasan of betraying him, he said the TMC Chief was functioning as a leader wherein he was unable to take a clear political decision.





''Under these circumstances, I can no longer continue in TMC. Hence, with a heavy heart, I am quitting the party along with 5,000 of his supporters'', Dr Gnanasekaran said.





He said he had quit the party and also resigned from the post of General Secretary.





Asked about his future course of action, he said he would extend his support to the DMK in the elections.