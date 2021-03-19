Spotlight: AMMK Vellore candidate checks into hosp, replaced

Vellore :

Hospital sources revealed that Balaji, the party’s urban district treasurer, had undergone a procedure for heart ailment a few days ago. He had been campaigning for a few days. Whenever he fell ill he would take rest at home. However, after the sudden recurrence of pain, Balaji was taken to the hospital. Doctors said he would be discharged in a few days, but party sources revealed that as Balaji was yet to file his nomination. With the last day for nomination on Friday, the party changed its candidate to VD Dharmalingam.