Vijay Vasanth aims to emulate dad in face-off against BJP

Madurai :

The constituency became vacant after the demise of H Vasanthakumar, late Congress MP, who succumbed to COVID in August last year. Kanniyakumari LS constituency was carved out of the former LS constituency of Nagercoil after redrawing its boundaries in 2008. The constituency went to maiden polls in 2009, with the DMK candidate emerging as a winner.





The economy of Kanniyakumari, a coastal district in the southernmost of India, is principally based on fishing and harvesting seafood. Much to its pride, Kanniyakumari is the only district in Tamil Nadu, where rubber is produced in large amounts. Moreover, the coastal district enjoys a geographical advantage as it’s situated just on the edge of neighbouring Kerala. The district also has abundant water and agricultural resources, fisheries, education and tourism.





A keen contest is on the cards in the seat, where the fate of the contestants of two major national parties will be decided, comprising six assembly segments.





The Congress is in a pitched battle over its rival candidate Pon Radhakrishnan of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Both these contestants are vying hard for a victory.





The challenges include whether a container transhipment port would come up in Kanniyakumari as promised by the BJP led Centre and the much-awaited merger of Nagercoil railway junction with the southern railway of Madurai division. Though Kanniyakumari exists in Tamil Nadu, Nagercoil railway junction is still under Trivandrum Division. More importantly, the long-pending demand for setting up a ‘rubber park’ remains a distant dream.





On the other hand, the Ockhi cyclone that devastated the district in November 2017 and claimed several lives of fishers still lingers nightmarish memories among fisher folks.





Vijay Vasanth, the Congress candidate, said he will follow the footsteps of his father Vasanthakumar, elected from the same constituency the last term. Vasanth, along with his party cadre, marched up to Collectorate at Nagercoil and filed his nomination before Collector and District Election Officer M Arvind on Thursday. In an optimistic frame of mind, Vasanth, who’s making a debut from this Lok Sabha constituency, said, Congress and other allies would work to ensure victory for a change in rule in Tamil Nadu. While talking to reporters, Vasanth said he would bring people-friendly projects in his constituency and exuded confidence that the DMK would win over 200 seats in the ensuing Assembly polls.