Sengottaiyan vies for record 8th victory against DMK man

It has been an easy sail through for the Education Minister until the last Assembly polls riding in the popularity wave of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa combined with the strong party apparatus nurtured by him in the constituency.





This time, the Opposition DMK is also keen to make a breakthrough into the AIADMK stronghold, which last won the seat long back in the 1996 polls.





It was then that Sengottaiyan tasted defeat for the first time against DMK’s GP Vengudu after winning the seat consecutively in four Assembly polls from 1980. After a hiatus, Sengottaiyan again began his victory march from 2006 to record a hat-trick win in the last polls.





A seasoned politician, Sengottaiyan won his first election from nearby Sathyamangalam in 1977 before shifting to his home turf Gobichettipalayam, who has won seven times from this constituency to hold different portfolios in the Cabinet.





In all these tough electoral contests, the sitting minister has secured a win, nevertheless with a comfortable margin, except in 2006, when he managed to get away with just 3.31 per cent more votes than his runner up GV Manimaran from the DMK. It’s nothing to be surprised now that the DMK has again fielded GV Manimaran to take on this mighty opponent.





The unfolding battle has got even hotter as it was DMK candidate’s father GP Vengudu, who trounced Sengottaiyan once in the 1996 polls. “Then, my father broke away the myth to prove that Gobichettipalayam is not a stronghold of AIADMK. After winning the polls, my father continued to lead a simple life and earned the strong goodwill of people. Now, I will repeat that victory, as people too desire for a change,” said Manimaran.





While the AIADMK is banking on its achievements and multiple infrastructure works undertaken in the constituency, the DMK is harping on some burning unsolved issues, including shifting of garbage dump yard and the never-ending drinking water woes. It has also promised to carve out Gobichettipalayam into a separate district.





For farmers in this predominantly agrarian constituency, the general grouse is that the successive AIADMK governments have failed to take steps towards uplifting agriculture activities.





“The area of turmeric and mulberry cultivation has dropped drastically as farmers were at a heavy loss over lack of proper marketing avenues. Also, no steps have been taken to set up a sewage treatment plant to prevent sewage from flowing into Thadapalli canal from Keeripallam Odai further ruining the water bodies and harming farming activities,” said S Rathinakumar, a resident.