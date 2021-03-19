DMK doesn’t know people’s needs, copied manifesto: Minister Jayakumar

Chennai :

“DMK has copied our (AIADMK) manifesto like students who do not study and copy from others in the examination. DMK is illiterate and has not met people,” said Jayakumar, during an election campaign in Royapuram.





After the ruling party released its election manifesto, the DMK accused that the AIADMK had copied many of their electoral promises. Jayakumar replied that AIADMK is regularly meeting people and know their pulse, which was reflected in the manifesto. But DMK, after copying the manifesto claims without shame has said that we have copied their manifesto, he added. Meanwhile, DMK President MK Stalin, during his election campaign, said that the ruling party’s manifesto had many fake promises and the promises would not be implemented. He also said that the electoral promises given by the AIADMK in the previous two elections were still not implemented.Replying to the claims of Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, said, “We have released our manifesto and we are going to implement it. Stalin does not have any right to speak on it.”