Rejected AIADMK MLAs to fight as independents

As both were upset after being denied a party ticket to contest, Chandrasekhar filed his nominations to contest as an independent. Soon after, the AIADMK issued a statement expelling him from the party. The ruling party has fielded S Chandiran, secretary of the fishermen’s wing of the Kollimalai panchayat union, from the reserved constituency.





“He is being relieved of all responsibilities, including the primary membership, for violating the principles of the party and filing nominations as an independent and making a statement to defeat the party’s nominee,” said a release issued by party co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and party coordinator O Panneerselvam.





The party’s high command has also urged its men not to keep any truck with him. In the last Assembly polls, Chandrasekaran won by a margin of 12,000 votes, defeating DMK candidate K Ponnusamy.





In a similar development, sitting MLA ‘Thoppu’ N Venkatachalam, who wields considerable clout in his home turf Perundurai constituency, filed nomination papers to contest as an independent. He won in 2011 and became the Revenue and Pollution Control Minister in J Jayalalithaa’s cabinet in 2011. In the last Assembly polls, he won from the same constituency.





Though Venkatachalam was aspiring to hit a hat-trick in the Perundurai constituency, the party fielded Jayakumar, upsetting his plans. The ex-Minister filed his nominations before the returning officer on Thursday afternoon to contest as an independent. However, the party has so far not initiated any action against him.





Similarly, Aranthangi MLA Rathina Sabhabathy, who was denied a party ticket, told reporters that all the six assembly constituencies in the Pudukkottai district will be lost by the AIADMK candidates. He also blamed Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar for the growing dissent in the party.





