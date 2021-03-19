Candidates personalise campaign styles, walk the talk in Vellore

Vellore :

For example, AIADMK Katpadi seat candidate V Ramu targets only DMK general secretary Duraimurugan who has been ‘reigning’ for the past 7 terms instead of others in the party. He is particular to woo disenchanted DMK members in the seat to vote for him and keep highlighting only Duraimurugan’s flaws.





He reiterates that Duraimurugan did not allow other cadre to grow during his terms. “I do not want to antagonise DMK workers and so highlight how they have been affected by his “reign.”





In Vellore, AIADMK candidate SRK Appu, highlights how the DMK men, who bagged most of the storm water drain contracts failed to complete the job. Appu started campaigning even before he was given ticket as he visited various areas in town, interacted with locals to know what they wanted which he now uses to highlight how he will solve them with MLA funds. “For major schemes I will take government help,” he says.





In Jolorpet, AIADMK’s KC Veeramani faces two rivals, DMK’s Devaraj and his sister’s son Thennarasu of the AMMK. The latter knowing well that he may not win, campaigns against Veeramani saying he betrayed his party and his relatives.





At Ambur, AIADMK alliance candidate Nazar Mohammed, who has earned a good name, does not talk, he just walks with folded hands during campaigning while his party men try to drum up support for him.





In Ranipet, DMK’s R Gandhi speaks about the good works he completed in the two successive terms he represented the constituency. His AIADMK rival Sukumar – a friend turned foe – relies on the party’s official manifesto to approach the public.