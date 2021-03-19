Complete Sathankulam trial in 6 months: Madurai bench

Madurai :

Jayaraj and his son Bennix, who were traders in Sathankulam, died after allegedly being subject to police torture in June last year. Justice K Murali Shankar directed the lower court to complete the trial in six months hearing the plea of petitioner, Selvarani, wife of the late Jayaraj, to direct the lower court to conclude the trial within a stipulated period fixed by this court in the interest of timely justice.





If the accused were enlarged on bail, they would certainly abscond and escape from the reach of law. Since many witnesses are lower rung police personnel, the accused would be easily reaching them and threatening them. Only a free and unhindered trial would bring the entire truth to light and the same would not be possible if the accused are released from prison, the petitioner said.





She also cited key accused, Sridhar, former Sathankulam Inspector of Police’s action while produced before the court on December 10, 2020. He made phone call inside the court hall with other’s mobile and threatened someone demanding Rs 36 lakh and it was brought the notice of the Principal District Judge, Madurai, through a complaint dated on December 11 for action.