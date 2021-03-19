Schools must stop students from driving to campus: Govt

Chennai :

A senior official from the School Education Department said the Directorate of School Education had instructed all chief educational officers to send circular to the schools, including private institutions, to stop children from riding motor vehicles. “It was further directed to treat the orders as a top priority and most immediate,” he added.





Though the department had issued several instructions and guidelines to all schools regarding the danger and effects of underage driving, students – some as young as middle school – were coming to the school on their parents’ two-wheelers.





Referring to reports, the official pointed out that more than 50 minors were involved in road accidents in the last year alone. Besides these, there were several incidents that have gone unreported.





All chief education officers were asked to send out circulars to schools to stop children from riding two-wheelers and were also asked to educate the students about dangers of underage driving, he said.





“We have also asked the authorities to issue strict instructions to all schools not to allow students to park their two-wheelers inside the campus. Similarly, school managements were also asked to regularly meet the parents to instruct them to not give two-wheelers to their children,” the official added.





The official said all chief education officers and district education officials were asked to create awareness about the risks and dangers of underage driving as per Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, to all schools. They have also been told to submit an action taken report to the Directorate of School Education, which would be forwarded to the Transport Department, he said.