Health Secy presses for institutional quarantine

Chennai :

The officials said COVID Care Centers were made ready to ensure that there is no sudden rise in infrastructure requirements. There are more than 250 home-based clusters identified in the past two weeks and officials say people travelling from other States, who are likely to be carriers, quarantine themselves at home and become a source of infection within the household.





“COVID Care Centers are being set up for mild and asymptomatic cases. SO it is a better alternative for home quarantine,” said Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan.





Radhakrishnan inspected the COVID Care Center in Ambattur on Thursday. Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Stanley Medical College and Hospital, Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital and Omandurar Government General Hospital have care centres with number of beds based on their requirements.





“The centres are being equipped with beds and medicines with additional staff to assist the patients. The department is alert to identify the micro containment areas and test individuals in each such zone,” said the Health Secretary.