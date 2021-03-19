Use Army to vaccinate voters, says virologist

Chennai :

“If the Centre is serious about controlling the virus, especially in poll-bound states, then the ideal method would be to rush all vaccine to these states to ensure that the entire voter population is vaccinated. We have vaccines but without the method to use it where it is most needed,” he added.





If this is done, it would ensure that even if people congregate in large numbers to vote, the infection would not spread, he said. He also called for strictly enforcing safety measures in polling booths like voters wearing masks, and using hand sanitisers before and after they cast vote. “When voters wear masks, social distancing between them in polling booth queues can be reduced from two metres to two feet,” he said.





Asked about Prime Minister Modi asking all states to increase vaccination, Dr John said, “I do not see ant urgency in the government to tackle the virus. That is why I had earlier said that the vaccination drive was being used as a political tool.”





When queried about the recent surge in cases, he pointed out that the daily cases across the nation was only around 20,000 cases about three days ago. “Calling it a second wave is too strong a term, as any virus which enters the endemic state will have such ups and downs. Even the influenza virus revealed the same pattern. Only if there is a sustained surge of cases can it be called a second wave,” he said.