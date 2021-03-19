PM, Shah, galaxy of BJP leaders to throng State

Chennai :

The BJP has obtained star campaigner clearances for BJP leaders and Union Ministers including JP Nadda, Smriti Irani, Nitin Gadkari and Nirmala Sitharaman. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan will also tour poll-bound TN by the end of this month.





The State BJP unit had submitted a list of 30 VVIP campaigners to poll officials and the list also included names of local leaders L Ganesan, KT Raghavan and Sasikala Pushpa. The party had also listed the names of actors Radharavi, Gautami and Ramkumar Ganesan. It has now begun finalising the route maps and the district-wise tour for the BJP leaders and this will be released by end of this week, Kamalalayam BJP headquarters sources said.