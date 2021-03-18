Kanchipuram: Suspicious Bag Creates 'Bomb' Scare, Cops On Alert

Kanchipuram :

Earlier today, the roadside vegetable vendors in the Kanchipuram Bus Stand, found a suspicious bag that remained unclaimed for many hours near the entrance of one of the shops. When opened it was found that the bag contained an unidentified object with wires connected along.





The vendors alerted the local police immediately, following which, the Kanchipuram police rushed to the spot along with the bomb experts. The bomb detection squad recovered the bag containing the suspicious material and sent it to the Kanchipuram District Police Superintendent's office for further inspection and diffusion if necessary.





The cops said that only after the experts' opinion and proper analysis can it confirmed if the object found is of explosive nature. The officials also requested the public to inform the local police if they found any mysterious object, to ensure their safety.













This 'mysterious-bag with a bomb' incident has caused a great stir in the Kanchipuram district.