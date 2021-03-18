BJP's TN Chief Murugan Files Nomination From Dharapuram

Chennai :

BJP's Tamil Nadu President L. Murugan on Thursday filed nomination from Dharampur constituency in Tiruppur district for the April 6 Assembly polls.





He was accompanied by Tamil Nadu Minister for Animal Husbandy Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan, former MP C. Mahendran and hundreds of party workers. Before filing the nomination, Murugan visited Palani to seek the blessings of Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swami.





BJP leaders claimed that the deposit money of Rs 5,000 was collected in denominations of Rs 5 and Rs 10 from the people of the constituency.





After filing the nomination, the BJP state President, along with the party workers conducted a mega rally, on the Dharapuram-Dindigal highway.





Murugan told IANS, "I am confident of securing the seat from the constituency and will work for the development of the people here."





After Murugan became the President of the Tamil Nadu BJP, he was instrumental in conducting several major public programmes including "Vetrivel yatra" which created a major hype for the party in state.





The BJP appointed Murugan as its state chief to connect with the Dalit voters in the state.