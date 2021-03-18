Thu, Mar 18, 2021

Election Commission Appoints Four Special Observers For Puducherry

Published: Mar 18,202105:53 PM by PTI

Manjeet Singh, a retired IAS officer, has been appointed as a special general observer, Chief Electoral Officer of Puducherry Shurbir Singh said in a release.

Representative Image
Representative Image
The Election Commission has appointed four special observers for Puducherry in connection with the April 6 Assembly polls.

Two retired IRS officers, Madhu Mahajan and B R Balakrishnan have been appointed as special expenditure observers, while retired IPS officer Dharmendra Kumar was chosen as the special police observer for Puducherry. 

There are 30 assembly constituencies spread over Puducherry (23), Karaikal (five) and Mahe and Yanam regions (one segment each).

