IT Raids On Party Functionary: Will Respond After Getting Details Says MNM Chief Kamal Haasan

Coimbatore :

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan said on Thursday that the income tax raids on the premises of a party functionary in Tirupur could be politically motivated. The actor-politician said he will respond after receiving the details from the department.





"Maybe.Let them give the details, then we will respond," Haasan told reporters when asked if the raids on Wednesday were politically motivated or for exerting pressure.









The party manifesto will be released very soon, he added. He claimed that whatever he had said two years ago have found place in the manifestoes of other parties.





Haasan is contesting from Coimbatore South constituency in the April 6 assembly polls.