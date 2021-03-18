EPS has no moral ground to comment about DMDK: TTV

Chennai :

“Captain Vijayakant is a brave and bold politician. He rose to the position of opposition leader in Assembly on his own and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has no moral ground to comment about the DMDK,” AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran said after meeting the DMDK founder Vijayakant.





Participating in an election strategy meeting with the alliance leaders at the DMDK headquarters on Wednesday, Dhinakaran said that AMMK and DMDK alliance is natural. AMMK candidates in 42 Assembly seats withdrew from the electoral race to help the DMDK candidates and there is no dissent and hate among the workers of AMMK and DMDK, Dhinakaran said. “The objective of the AMMK-DMDK alliance is to provide an alternative for the DMK and the AIADMK. We will work hard for the victory of DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakant in Virudhachalam,” the RK Nagar MLA said.





Dhinakaran also said that public is not seeing this alliance as an opportunistic one. “AMMK-SDPI-DMDK have allied to fight ruling BJP and the AIADMK. At the same time we are also against the DMK, which is an evil force,” he said.





A massive public meeting is planned in Chennai where alliance leaders will address. “Our party leader Dhinakaran has withdrawn the petition challenging the his removal from the AIADMK and now he has plans to strengthen his party in the April 6 polls. Our vote share will improve as Asadudin Owaisi’s AIMIM had also joined our alliance, ” an AMMK member contesting from Chennai told DT Next.