Suspend accused cop: Alagiri

TNCC president KS Alagiri on Wednesday urged the state government to immediately suspend the police officer who had allegedly sexually harassed a woman officer, as was recommended by the Madras HC.

Chennai : Remarking that it would appear as if the govt was supporting the accused, if it does not suspend him, Alagiri alleged that AIADMK regime was being slack in the case, as it was in a few other cases of sexual harassment of women. Stating that a precarious situation has arisen where it was necessary to rescue state police from such an appalling condition, Alagiri said the Congress welcomes the High Court decision.