MDMK manifesto stresses separate agri budget: Vaiko

Chennai :

“Hindutva sanathana forces in Tamil Nadu, being Periyar’s land, is trying to defeat social justice and reservation in all forms and is trying to impose Hindi and Sanskrit. AIADMK government is supporting all the moves of the central government”, said Vaiko, while releasing the manifesto.





Vaiko also said that Tamil Nadu is the land of social justice where great leaders like Periyar, Anna and former DMK Supremo Karunanidhi lived and there is no place for fascism.





“MDMK has prepared the election manifesto to defeat the corrupt AIADMK government and to bring the rule of DMK in Tamil Nadu”, said Vaiko.





The manifesto has 55 electoral promises, each of them explained in detail. The manifesto starts with autonomy for states, secularism, social justice, fight against imposition of Hindi and Sanskrit, protecting the public sector companies and so on.





One of the key aspects of the manifesto is that MDMK has given stress on a separate budget for agriculture. “More than 58 percentage of the population is still relying on agriculture for their income but the share of agriculture has reduced to mere 15.96 percentage in the economy of the country. MDMK will stress both the state and central governments for a separate budget on agriculture to improve the livelihood of farmers,” said Vaiko.