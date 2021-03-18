Will solve Tiruchy traffic woes: Nehru

The meeting of DMK district committee was held in Tiruchy in which DMK principal secretary and Tiruchy West candidate KN Nehru assured to solve the traffic congestion in the city.

Thiruchirapalli : Nehru assured that the Tiruchy people would receive the benefits announced in the DMK political manifesto and would work out to develop the city. He said that there are several problems related to public movement and he would work out to ease the traffic congestion in the city. There will be a 60 feet road from the Court to Allithurai and the broadening of Karur-Madurai road would ease traffic congestion. This apart, steps would be initiated to establish an integrated bus terminus in Tiruchy.