COVID: ECI observers to keep check on virus spread during poll campaign

Chennai :

Based on the request from Tamil Nadu public election department ECI had deputed two public health department officials from Bihar to share thier COVID protocol expertise executed during Bihar polls.





Stating that there is no thought process to delay the TN polls due to surge in COVIDcases, Sahoo said Bihar polls were successfully conducted when the state had 12000 COVID positive cases. Special officers Sudhir Kumar and Rohini will coordinate the corona preventive measures in TN, Sahoo said. CEO Sahoo and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan also conducted a joint review meeting on corona mitigation measures. Health secretary urged political party leaders to insist thier cadres and supporters to wear masks during election campaign.





Meanwhile ECI in a statement said more special squads have been formed to intensify surveillance. In Tamil Nadu unaccounted cash to a tune of Rs 50.86 crores and liquor worth Rs 1.32 crores had been seized as on March 17, ECI said.