Protest against agri laws: Ryots to contest against BJP in 5 seats

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking to reporters, Ayyakannu said, the Home Minister Amit Shah had a discussion with the agitating farmers including the farmers from Tamil Nadu ahead of Lok Sabha elections and promised to waive agri loans and fulfill other demands of farmers. However, after the election, the BJP government brought out three farm laws against the farmers and supported the corporate firms. Since the BJP government has not fulfilled the demands, the association which met recently decided to field the candidates from the farming community.





“Initially we will contest in five assembly segments including Aravakurichi, Thali, Tiruvannamalai and Tiruvaiyaru where the BJP candidates are contesting. We will file nomination and wait for the Centre’s decision on the withdrawal of the agri laws. Otherwise, we will continue to campaign seriously for the farmers”, said Ayyakannu.





He also said that the farmers neither favour nor against any political party but it is time to register the demand. “We initially thought of fielding candidates in all 20 segments where the BJP candidates are contesting but, owing to time limit, we were restricted to five segments. Our nomination filing itself would rattle the state”, said Ayyakannu and explained that the candidates would file their papers with shirtless posture and continue to stage campaigns in a novel way.