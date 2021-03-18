Ministers charm crowds by making tea, promise door-delivery of rations, washing machines

Chennai :

Latest to the join in the list is Revenue and Information Technology Minister RB Udhayakumar, who during the election campaign near Madurai, suddenly entered a tea shop and started preparing tea for the customers waiting in the shop.





While preparing the tea, Udhayakumar said that the AIADMK government will provide everything at their doorsteps if elected back to power.





Recently, AIADMK, in its election manifesto, promised that if it is voted back to power ration products would be derived at doorsteps.





Udhayakumar also announced that the washing machines, which were also promised in the election manifesto, will also be delivered at the doors steps.





He continued that people need not pay their government dish TV monthly rents as they will be paid by Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, together.





Following Udhayakumar, Dairy Minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, during the candidate introduction meeting in Virudhunagar, instead of praising his own party started praising BJP, their alliance partner.





“BJP has grown in Tamil Nadu and now it is a bigger party in the state. The power of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased in the international arena and Indians living in foreign countries are proud of Modi,” said Rajenthra Bhalaji.





However, this is not the first time that Rajenthra Bhalaji is praising Modi in a political function as he had previously said that Modi will take care of the problems in Tamil Nadu. The comment was also made at a time when there were internal differences in AIADMK.





The comments of both the Ministers was preceded by Forest Minister Dindigul Srinivasan who said that an LPG cylinder is sold for close to Rs 4,500.