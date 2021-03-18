DMK’s plea against ‘absentee voters’ class dismissed

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy set aside DMK’s contentions after holding that the experience in implementing the new system (Absentee voters) will help in refining it in future.





Now, the order paves way for the EC to proceed with its decision on providing the option of voting through postal ballot to those aged above 80 years, the physically challenged, COVID-19 patients and people involved in essential services.





Senior Counsel G Rajagopal appearing for the EC had contended that it was well within the commission’s powers to provide the option of voting through postal ballot to a select category of voters and the EC will share the list of ‘absentee voters’ with the political parties by March 29.