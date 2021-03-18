CM Narayanasamy, Speaker Sivakolunthu not in fray in Pondy

Puducherry :

While Balan was not given Congress ticket this time, Malladi Krishna Rao decided not to contest the election. Congress MLA E Theepainthan and DMK’s K Venkatesan, who had quit their parties and joined the BJP were also not given tickets this time.





The Congress has so far announced 14 of the 15 seats it is contesting. It has not announced the candidate for Yanam yet, but sources said the party might declare its candidate either on Wednesday or Thursday.





Meanwhile, the Congress will faceoff with its splinter and main rival, All India NR Congress, at nine constituencies. The two parties will lock horns at Ariyankuppam, Karaikal (North), Mahe, Yanam, Nettapakkam, Embalom, Nedungadu, Kadirkamam and Indira Nagar. NR Congress is facing the DMK at Mangalam, Bahour, Raj Bhavan, Thirubhuvani and Villianur. At Thattanchavady, the contest will be between NR Congress and CPI, while its fight is with VCK at Uzhavarkarai constituency.





Of the 30 Assembly seats, NR Congress is contesting from 16 while its allies, BJP and AIADMK are contesting from the rest.