Less crowd forces Kamal to cancel rally in Tirupur

The MNM leader, who is on a whirlwind tour in Western districts, flew to Udumalpet by helicopter. From there, he headed to Madathukulam in his campaign vehicle to address the people in the evening.





As the crowd was less than expected, Kamal apparently cut short his speech to less than a minute and took time just to introduce the candidate alone.





He was then expected to address people who had gathered in Udumalpet central bus stand area. However, as the crowd was less there too, Kamal left to Erode through Dharapuram to participate in a public meet later in the day.





The unexpected scrapping of his campaign left people disappointed as they were waiting since afternoon to listen and have a glimpse of Kamal, the iconic actor, whom they have seen only in the movies.