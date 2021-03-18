Stalin vows to expedite AIIMS project in Madurai

Madurai :

Speaking among a massive crowd during his campaign at Palanganatham in Madurai on Wednesday, Stalin said that the Centre announced the AIIMS project in Parliament in 2014, but five years later Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation for the project in 2019 hastily at Madurai, just a few months ahead of Lok Sabha polls. Now, years had gone by and not even a single brick was placed to take up the project further.





‘EPS fit for nothing’





Though the AIADMK is in power, the BJP is ruling Tamil Nadu. Hitting out at Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, the DMK chief said he’s fit for nothing as he mortgaged our state’s rights to the Centre. Palaniswami also failed to uphold the rights on Cauvery and even paved the way for the entry of NEET into the state. He could not even manage to get adequate funds from the Centre, Stalin said.





Referring to hike in price of essential commodities due to petrol, diesel, LPG cylinder and electricity price hike, Stalin said Modi and EPS compete in taxing the people. Women are shedding tears as they could hardly afford essential commodities nowadays, he alleged.





Calling AIADMK manifesto a copy of the DMK, Stalin said that the ruling party anticipating defeat is making tall promises to deceive people and garner votes. He called the DMK manifesto a ‘hero’ meant to retrieve the welfare of Tamil Nadu people.





Further, Stalin promised a library in Madurai on a par with Chennai Anna Library, to be named after M Karunanidhi, besides textile park and cold storage facility for flowers.





Earlier, in Vadamadurai in Dindigul, Stalin denied claims of Palaniswami that lands were not offered to the landless poor as promised by the DMK, saying that as many as 1,89,719 acres of land was offered free of cost to a total of 1,50,159 beneficiaries.



