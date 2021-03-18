Stalin vows to expedite AIIMS project in Madurai

The BJP-led Centre and the AIADMK government in the state have put the much awaited AIIMS Hospital construction on the backburner, charged DMK president and Leader of Opposition MK Stalin. He reiterated his vow to bring up the project and dedicate it to the public once DMK is voted to power.
Madurai:
Speaking among a massive crowd during his campaign at Palanganatham in Madurai on Wednesday, Stalin said that the Centre announced the AIIMS project in Parliament in 2014, but five years later Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation for the project in 2019 hastily at Madurai, just a few months ahead of Lok Sabha polls. Now, years had gone by and not even a single brick was placed to take up the project further.
‘EPS fit for nothing’
Though the AIADMK is in power, the BJP is ruling Tamil Nadu. Hitting out at Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, the DMK chief said he’s fit for nothing as he mortgaged our state’s rights to the Centre. Palaniswami also failed to uphold the rights on Cauvery and even paved the way for the entry of NEET into the state. He could not even manage to get adequate funds from the Centre, Stalin said.
Referring to hike in price of essential commodities due to petrol, diesel, LPG cylinder and electricity price hike, Stalin said Modi and EPS compete in taxing the people. Women are shedding tears as they could hardly afford essential commodities nowadays, he alleged.
Calling AIADMK manifesto a copy of the DMK, Stalin said that the ruling party anticipating defeat is making tall promises to deceive people and garner votes. He called the DMK manifesto a ‘hero’ meant to retrieve the welfare of Tamil Nadu people.
Further, Stalin promised a library in Madurai on a par with Chennai Anna Library, to be named after M Karunanidhi, besides textile park and cold storage facility for flowers.
Earlier, in Vadamadurai in Dindigul, Stalin denied claims of Palaniswami that lands were not offered to the landless poor as promised by the DMK, saying that as many as 1,89,719 acres of land was offered free of cost to a total of 1,50,159 beneficiaries.
Discard Palaniswami like demonetised currency, says Udhayanidhi at Ambur
DMK youth wing general secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin created a flutter on Wednesday at Ambur by showing a demonetised Rs 1,000 notes to the public and calling upon them to make Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami a demonetised currency.
Campaigning for Ambur DMK candidate and sitting MLA AS Vilvanathan, Udhayanidhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his demonetisation drive. The PM said that the nation would prosper, but what really happened was that many died while standing in queues to take out money from their ATMs, he added.
While he was speaking on this subject, suddenly a party cadre, with a demonetised Rs 1,000 note in his hand ran to the campaign vehicle shouting that voters should also make Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami valueless. Udhayanidhi plucked the note from the cadre’s hand showed it to the public and then put it into his pocket.
Cadres of the Congress, IUML, CPI, CPM, VCK and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi joined in the campaign.
Earlier, campaigning for Vellore DMK candidate and sitting MLA P Karthikeyan, Udhayanidhi called on voters to throw out the AIADMK government which along with the BJP-led Union government had taken away the rights of the state people. Stating that neither Karunanidhi nor Jayalalithaa allowed NEET, this was allowed by Palaniswami government due to which many students committed suicide.
While the Chief Minister was now stating that NEET would be stopped in the state, the Union government was planning a similar test for nursing courses too.
Lambasting the Centre, he said it was refusing to give the state the Rs 15,000 crore it owed while Modi had purchased new planes for his travel.
