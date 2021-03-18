16 unlicenced guns seized in TN

Chennai :

Action has been taken so far against 21,289 rowdies, including 166 serious offenders, a release stated. A total of 732 suspects have been booked under the Goondas Act in the last three weeks. During the same period, police also arrested 14,343 criminals under NBW.





A total of 18,593 gun licence holders handed over their weapons as per the EC order. Of the total 16 guns seized, seven unlicenced country-made guns were seized in Dharmapuri, two in Erode, four in Krishnagiri, one each in Vellore, Tirupathur and Madurai. Police seized 75 kg of ammunition in Cuddalore and 150 kg of ammunition, 890 detonators and 786 gelatine sticks in Tirupur district. In Villupuram district, 375 sticks of gelatin, 450 detonators were seized. So far, 1,635 cases of code of conduct violation were registered. Also, 9,104 cases have been registered by the Prohibition Enforcement Wing and 9,095 people arrested after 1,03,412 litres of illicit liquor were seized from them.