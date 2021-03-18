Panel formed to conserve rainwater for perennial use: Govt tells HC

Chennai :

Advocate General Vijay Narayan made the submission on behalf of the State before the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy that a Government Order in this regard has already been passed.





He also submitted that since the committee cannot identify schemes as the model code of conduct for the April 6 Assembly polls is in vogue, it has been asked to continue work after a month and it has also been asked to prepare a preliminary report until then.Based on this, the bench on recording the Advocate General’s submission that the GO forming the committee has been issued on January 20 by the PWD comprising eight members, including three academicians to look into the matter and noting that owing to the code of conduct immediate suggestion may not be sought, posted the plea to April 21.





During the previous hearing, the bench on noting that the matter is of some importance as it pertains to groundwater and recharging of groundwater, had sought the formation of the committee to ensure that appropriate measures are taken to harvest rain water and ensure that the groundwater is recharged for its perennial or continual use.