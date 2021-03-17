Inspector helps indigent family with Rs 5,000 for kin’s last rites

Vellore :

According to police, Sulochana (16), daughter of Selvam of Periapettai in Vaniyambadi town, was married to Arumugam of the same area. On Monday, Sulochana suffered a bout of fits but as her husband had no money to take her to the hospital. When Arumugam finally managed to take her to the hospital, the doctors declared her dead.





Inspector Govindasamy who chanced to see them made inquiries and helped Selvam and Arumugam with Rs 5,000 for the last rites. Reports said Arumugam fell at the inspector’s feet out of gratitude and took the body home for the funeral.