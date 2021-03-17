Temp to be higher than average over next 24 hrs

Chennai :

“On Wednesday, the maximum temperature is likely to be two degrees above normal at isolated places at interior districts of Tamil Nadu. Over the next 48 hours, the sky condition is likely to be mainly clear in Chennai. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 35 and 24 degrees respectively,” said an official from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.





With Chennai seeing the highest temperature of 35.1 degrees C on Sunday, interior districts are also expected to see higher temperatures over the next week, said weather bloggers. According to weather blogger Pradeep John, who runs the page Chennai Rains, Coimbatore will see high temperatures during the second half of March.





“Weak surface winds could trigger another humid day with maximum temperatures of 34-35 degrees C around the suburbs of Chennai. Interior places around Karuru, Erode, Namakkal and Salem will continue to see maximum temperature around the 37 degrees,” said weather blogger K Srikanth.





According to official forecasts, dry weather will continue until March 19, following which light rains are expected over the south coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.