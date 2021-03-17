Confusion prevails over marks allocation to Class 10, 11 students

Chennai :

While the School Education Department was yet to issue orders on the calculation of marks, a senior official from the Directorate of Government Examinations, seeking anonymity, told DT Next that both government and private schools have a different take on deciding on the mark sheets. “Most private schools already conducted revision tests for the students, but they were declared all pass. Self-financing schools have demanded that the government print mark sheets based on the student’s performance in the revision tests,” said a School Education Department official.





Pointing out that on the other side, government and government-aided schools have not conducted revision tests, the official said state-run schools demanded that a common assessment test be conducted for all students who could be graded based on the performance. “Private schools had all the facilities to conduct revision tests for students. However, since the same could not be done for several lakh students of government schools, the government should organise a common assessment test so that proper assessment is meted out to the students,” said Tamil Nadu Teachers Association President P K Ilamanran. Authorities were also exploring whether mark sheets could just carry ‘Passed’ declaration, but another issue was subject-wise marks which is a requirement for Class 10 students who want to join polytechnic colleges.





“If the mark sheets do not contain subject-wise marks, it would be difficult to allocate courses to the students,” another official said.





KR Nandhakumar, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Private Nursery, Primary, Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and CBSE Schools Association, said, “The government should instruct State-run schools to conduct revision tests for calculating marks so that there is no necessity for common assessment test”.