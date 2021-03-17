Train-hit elephant critical despite treatment

Coimbatore :

The elephant was shifted from the accident spot in Navakkarai in Madukkarai forest range to Chadivayal on Monday night as it may get frightened whenever a train passes through the track nearby.





“The animal continues to be under medication and is fed with watermelon, jaggery and banana. A team of senior veterinarians have been deputed to provide round the clock care to the animal,” said a Forest Department official. An x-ray was taken to find out if the animal suffered any fracture, and its results would be known on Wednesday. The tusker, which was part of a herd that crossed the railway track when the Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai express train knocked it down.





Meanwhile, the decomposed body of a female elephant, aged around three years, was found in the reserve forest at Kembanur in Coimbatore forest range. After examination, the Forest Department officials said they suspected that it died after a fatal fall from a height of over 10 feet in the undulated terrain.