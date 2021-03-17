Candidates make own localised ‘manifestos’

Even as political parties are releasing their election manifestoes, candidates of various parties have taken to coming out with own constituency specific promises to lure local voters.
Chennai: MNM’s Tambaram candidate and RTI activist Siva Elango said that his team is working to bring out a specific manifesto for the Tambaram seat. AMMK’s Harbour candidate P Santhana Krishnan said that though the constituency comprises localities which would make the old town, its basic infrastructures like drinking water supply and sewerage system become grossly inadequate. “My main poll plank is to relay drinking water pipelines in the tail-end areas to ensure an adequate supply of water to all the households and to address sewerage overflow, ” he said. DMK’s Avadi candidate SM Nasar said he would take steps to complete the integrated underground sewerage project in Avadi which was shelved during the AIADMK regime as it was initiated by him.
