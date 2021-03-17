Videos of cash distribution surface, but public mum on violations

Chennai :

“Poll-related complaints from parties are increasing but public participation is yet to pick up. To protect the identity of citizens preferring a compliant, we have provided a facility to lodge poll-related complaint to c-vigil app,” a Public Election Department official said.





So far, a few videos of party workers and candidates offering cash to public have also reached video monitoring teams besides complaints regarding MLAs and ministers not adhering to COVID safety protocols.





EC officials said that videos of former AIADMK minister Natham Viswanathan allegedly distributing cash to voters had also surfaced and the clippings have been sent to the video surveillance team of the Election Commission. “The complaint is now under scrutiny,” an official said.





Similarly, the non-co-operation of Information Minister Kadambur Raju for vehicle check-up was also been raked up by field officials seeking action from the Public Election Department. All the local returning officers have also been advised to registered FIRs and take up police investigations, sources said.





Meanwhile, cash seizure has so far crossed more than Rs 50 crore and the overall cash and material seizure has crossed Rs 115 crore, sources said, adding that the overall seizure of cash is likely to cross the 2016-record of over Rs 100 crore.





However, officials clarified that more than 50% of the seizures are not related to elections and have been forwarded to the Income Tax department for further action.





The Public Election Department also urged the political parties to get their social media and poster content certified by poll officials, adding, factual accuracy, credentials and allegations made in the campaign would be the sole responsibility of the publisher and advertiser. “The certification committee is in no way liable for any defamatory or civil proceedings,” another official said.





With EC increasing the number of flying squads recently, the number of seizures and booking for violations are set to increase in the coming days.