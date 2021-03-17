Surge in TN continues, 867 new COVID cases, five deaths reported

Continuing with its upward trend, Tamil Nadu logged 867 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, pushing the caseload to 8,61,429, while five more fatalities took the toll to 12,556.

Chennai : The total recoveries went up to 8,43,423 with 561 patients being discharged today, a health department bulletin said. Active cases stood at 5,450. Chennai accounted for most of the new infections with 352 cases being reported, aggregating 2,39,483 till date. The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 4,182. Chennai accounted for three deaths on Tuesday, while Chengalpattu and Tiruvarur recorded one each. Chengalpattu recorded 86 new cases, Coimbatore 81, Tiruvallur 55 and Thanjavur had more than 50 daily cases. Tirupur and Kancheepuram also reported a spike with 23 cases each. Meanwhile, Dharmapuri, Perambalur and Ramanathapuram did not report any cases on Tuesday.