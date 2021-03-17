12 students, 3 faculty of Tiruchy govt engg college test positive

Thiruchirapalli :

Sources said, while a student developed corona symptoms on Saturday, he was asked to undergo tests, which turned out to be positive. Thereafter, 500 members of the staff and students did their tests, among whom results of 250 people came on Monday in which 15 people, including three staff members, were found to have tested positive. Many were sent to Tiruchy medical college and a few were admitted to private hospitals.





District Collector S Sivarasu who had cautioned about the second wave, convened a meeting with the college and school administrators and asked them to ensure that COVID protocols were followed.





In the meantime, five parents of the Thanjavur school tested positive and were admitted to the medical college. Health officials have also been conducting tests for the people from 24 villages from where the students came to school.