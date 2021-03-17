CAA row: Allies AIADMK, BJP not on same page

Chennai :

“If we are elected back to power, we will continue to urge the Centre to repeal CAA. At no cost will AIADMK get back from its position,” said Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, when asked about the statement of BJP National Secretary and election in-charge of Tamil Nadu, CT Ravi, in Chennai, on Tuesday.





With no Muslim parties in alliance, unlike the Manidhaneya Jananayaga Katchi in 2016 Assembly elections, and seats being denied to Muslim members, including Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel, AIADMK is left with the option of appeasing minorities only through its election manifesto. As expected, the ruling party’s election manifesto had several announcements to appease Muslims. The party had also promised to take steps to withdraw CAA.





BJP, however, took strong exception to the promise. Ravi said that the national party will take steps to remove the promise from the manifesto. He added that the ruling party lacks understanding on the issue and BJP will clarify the advantages of the Act. Replying to the statement of Ravi, Jayakumar said that the electoral promise will never be taken away from the manifesto.





When asked about Ravi’s statement that CAA has advantage and it will be explained to AIADMK, Jayakumar replied that he cannot answer to the statements of Ravi and only he should be asked.





The war of words have created controversy at the time when AIADMK and BJP have just completed the alliance talks and are about to enter the election campaigning field together.





Ambur, Vaniyambadi could spoil bonhomie





The AIADMK-BJP combine is already staring at defeat in Muslim dominated segments of Ambur and Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur district as evident on field is a sharp communal divide, according to sources on ground zero. Reactions coming from Ambur, where AIADMK candidate Nazar Mohammed filed his nomination at Taluk office, the electorate appears to be reluctant in supporting him. At the time of nomination Nazar was accompanied by members of his community alone.





While Ambur people accept that Mohammed is a good man, they also state that they will not support a Muslim candidate in the same vein. “Knowing our mindset, the AIADMK was wrong to provide nomination for a Muslim candidate,” said residents of the outlying village in the constituency. The effect was witnessed when he dropped his nomination paper. The process which usually takes a few minutes consumed around 20 minutes, when a few mandatory signatures were missing. Similarly, in Vaniyambadi constituency, AIADMK candidate Senthilkumar was not accompanied by any Muslim community members other than a small group led by the Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel.





“Why should we support a non-muslim candidate in a dominant Muslim segment,” demanded Abdul Gafoor of Vaniyambadi town. Vellore town witnessed the opposite when AIADMK candidates filed their nominations.