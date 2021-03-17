Stalin is spreading utter lies to harm reputation of govt: EPS in Pudukkai

Thiruchirapalli :

While addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, the leader of opposition has been asking the AIADMK government what good things we have done. “The people demanded a government medical college in Pudukkottai and it was completed and I inaugurated the college. You (Stalin) go and have a visit. There is nothing to hide,” EPS said. He also said that Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar asked to establish a government dental college on par with the one in Chennai and the works have already commenced. He listed out the works in the district including the clean drinking water and road facilities, the launch of Cauvery-Gundaru linking project to the tune of Rs 14,400 crore which would turn the district a fertile land.





OPS to begin his campaign from Tiruvottiyur





AIADMK coordinator and deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has announced the first leg of his campaign trail from Thursday. He will start the party election campaign in Tiruvottiyur and is likely to pray at the Vadivudai Amman temple following the Jayalalithaa style. According to AIADMK headquarters sources, OPS will tour for four days covering Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet and Vellore.