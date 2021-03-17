MNM’s Youtuber Priya files papers for Maduravoyal, party’s 3rd list out

Chennai :

The 25-year-old candidate, who was state secretary of MNM’s environmental wing, has declared a total asset of 14.26 lakh, including Rs 13.76 lakh worth gold, while her spouse has an asset of Rs 14.56 lakh. After filing her nomination papers, she told reporters that candidates contesting against her were not only aged, but also experienced in corruption. “I am the only woman in the fray in the constituency. People are desperately looking for a change and I have a lot of support among youngsters,” she said.





MNM on Tuesday released its third list of candidates for 24 Assembly seats, including changing candidates in Thondamuthur, Vanur (Reserved) and Udumalaipettai.





With the release of the third list of candidates, the MNM has so far named candidates for a total of 133 assembly seats out of 140 contested by the party in alliance with Sarathkumar’s AISMK and IJK.





Kamal Haasan had initially announced that it would contest a total of 154 seats after leaving 40 seats each to AISMK and IJK. Subsequently, two new parties – Tamizhaga Makkal Jananayaga Katchi and Tamil Nadu Ilaignar Katchi joined their alliance. The party had allotted 10 and 4 seats respectively.





MNM which had named Srinidhi as a candidate for Thondamuthur has been shifted to the Udumalaipettai constituency. Shajahaan has been nominated for the Thondamuthur seat. For Vanur (Reserved) constituency, the party has named M Santhosh Kumar replacing Anbin Poiyamozhi. Interestingly, the party has not even bothered to mention changes made in its candidate list.