Jayalalithaa death probe: Ready to appear before inquiry commission, says Stalin

Chennai :

“Even now, I am ready to appear before the inquiry commission. But why did the commission not call us so far? Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who sought an inquiry into Jayalalithaa’s death, didn’t appear before the commission despite he was issued with multiple summons. Now the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is blaming former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and me for her death only to divert the attention of people. We have promised in our election manifesto to bring out the mystery behind her death,” he said, while campaigning in Salem district.





“If the Chief Minister was loyal to Jayalalithaa, he should have by now investigated and exposed the truth of her death,” he added.





Pointing out that there was total transparency and regular health updates issued from the time when former Chief Ministers ‘Anna’ and MGR were hospitalised, Stalin also questioned the failure of the commission to probe Jayalalithaa’s death even after four years. “This should be the last poll for EPS. Nevertheless, it’s not only the last polls for him, but it will also be the end to his political career,” he said.





Meanwhile, the DMK on Tuesday changed its candidate for Attur Assembly constituency. The party has announced K Chinnadurai, replacing Jeeva Stalin, taking the number of women representatives to 11.