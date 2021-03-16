Rejected AIADMK MLAs to stay away

Chennai :

While announcing the seats, AIADMK gave seats only to 46 incumbent MLAs and 27 ministers and left out more than 40 MLAs from the list. Following the announcement, several MLAs joined the rival AMMK camp and obtained seats in the party. However, some of the MLAs who chose not to join AMMK have decided to stay away from both party affairs and from politics. Incumbent MLA of Panruti constituency Sathya Panneerselvam was the first MLA to announce that she and her husband Panneerselvam will retire from active politics after Sorathur Rajendran was allotted the constituency.





Posters were put up across Panrti to announce that she and her husband have decided to quit politics as she was denied a seat. However, she did not forget to thank Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, through the poster.





Confusion continues in BJP camp





Confusion also prevails in BJP as candidates for three remaining constituencies have not been announced. Sources in BJP said that party is considering strong candidates for Vilavangode, Thali and Udhagamandalam and so is the delay.