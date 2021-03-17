Vijaya Baskar aims for hat-trick in keen tussle against DMK candidate

Thiruchirapalli :

Viralimalai, which has an equal presence of people from all religion, is known for its temples. The place has famous temples like Subramaniaswamy hillock temple, Sithannavasal, Kodumbavur Moovar temple, Annavasal and Illuppur mosques and Viralimalai and Illuppur Churches and a few others.





Viralimalai was changed to the Kulathur during the delimitation in 1977. But it was again made a constituency in the name of Viralimalai in the 2009 delimitation programme. Despite the Mukkulathor forming a prominent presence in the area, Mutharayar, Dalits, Urali Gownder and Muslims also have a wide existence in the region. Apart from farming, people involved in various works include stone quarries and workshops. In the 2011 election, Vijaya Baskar contested against the former minister S Ragupathy and won with a margin of 39,309 votes. Independent candidate Thennalur Palaniappan contested and secured 15,383 votes. Palaniappan, who was noticed politically in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, joined the DMK in the presence of MK Stalin. He was given the ticket at Viralimalai in 2016 and was defeated by the Health Minister with a difference of 8,447 votes.













Now, with Vijaya Baskar trying to achieve a hat trick win, popularity and the sympathy among the people for Palaniappan has been giving a fitting fight against the minister, who has been campaigning with several novel tactics to cover all the people belonging to the constituency. Being a heavyweight and prominent among the AIADMK minister, he has brought several schemes, including the central schemes, hills pathway to the hillock temple dedicated to the Lord Murugan to the tune of Rs 4 crore, a new bridge across Korayaru to the tune of Rs 9.25 crore, new bus stand, Government Medical College, Government Agriculture college, ITI in Viralimalai, new roads from Viralimalai to Tiruchy and various other developmental projects.





The people have long been talking about welfare assistance and financial support during the Gaja cyclone devastation and other natural calamities. Apart from the government schemes, he had personally spent a lot for the people. However, Palaniappan, who is very popular among the people, has earned a good name for being present at any social functions held in the area.