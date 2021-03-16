Suspense over 4 Cong seats ends

The Congress on Tuesday ended the suspense and announced candidates for Velachery, Mayiladuthurai, Vilavancode and Colachel seats.

Chennai : The party has given tickets to sitting MLAs Vijayadharani (Vilavancide) and Prince (Colachel), while fielding debutant JMH Hasan, son of former MP JM Haroon, in Velachery. Rajkumar, supporter of former minister Manis Shanker Iyer, will be fielded in Mayiladuthurai, as was reported by DT Next earlier. AICC, which announced candidates for 21 seats a few days ago, had withheld the four seats following unrest among party workers.