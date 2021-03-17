IJK, AISMK may get common symbols

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to consider the applications by IJK and AISMK seeking grant of election symbol by Wednesday.

Chennai : Asking the ECI to take a liberal and constructive view, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said the right to vote and participate in elections also involved the right to contest. Though the parties had applied before the deadline, they were rejected for not having the signatures of the office-bearers, which is mandatory. Even after the defects were remedied, the Commission did not consider them.