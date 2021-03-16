AINRC MLA Upset Over Not Being Renominated For Mannadi Assembly Seat

Puducherry :





Upset over the choice of candidate for the April 6 polls, Selvam said he was not aware as to why he was not re-nominated for Mannadi seat.





He was addressing his supporters at his residence in Mannadipet.





Selvam felt that AINCR chief N Rangasamy appeared to be trapped in the BJP inclusive alliance.





Expressing hope that he would get a positive reply from the party leadership on his candidature for Mannadipet seat, the AINRC MLA said he had approached Rangasamy to get assurance and was asked to wait for a couple of days.





''Selvam should be the candidate and none else'' was the common refrain of all those who raised voice in support of Selvam's candidature.





According to sources, former PWD Minister A Namassivayam, who joined the BJP in February after resigning from the Minister and MLA posts, is likely to be fielded in Mannadipet.





Namassivayam had at a recent meeting with his supporters said that he will be contesting from some other constituency and not from Villianoor, his traditional segment.





Namassivayam, is a close relative of Rangasamy and the latter is heading the NDA in which the AINRC, AIADMK and BJP are the alliance partners.

AINRC MLA of the outgoing Puducherry assembly, TPR Selvam on Tuesday expressed disappointment over his party-led NDA's move to field a BJP candidate from Mannadipet, his home constituency since 2011.