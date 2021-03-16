AIADMK Launches LED Screen Campaign To Woo Voters

Chennai :

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu has sought to make effective use of technology and launched a campaign through LED screens mounted on four-wheelers to reach out to voters and highlight its various welfare initiatives.





AIADMK's Chennai Zone IT Wing Secretary 'Aspire' K Swaminathan said the party plans to take the effort to every nook and corner of the poll-bound state, where elections to 234 Assembly seats are due on April 6.





The LED campaign will highlight the government's work during the corona pandemic, besides rival DMK's ''atrocities'' against people, he said in a release.