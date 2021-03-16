Family Of Three Killed As Lorry Rams Into Bike In Tiruvallur

Tiruvallur :

A 33-year-old man and his two children were killed after their bike was hit by a lorry on Tuesday morning.





The incident happened around 9.30 am near Tirupachur junction when a 33-year-old Jagadeesan and his two children were hit by a lorry and all three died on the spot. His wife has been admitted to a hospital in critical condition.





Police said that the deceased Jagadeesan, a daily wage worker, was on his way to his hometown Perambakkam from Tiruvallur along with his two children Thanujasree (6), Tharun (2) and wife Sangeetha.





Near Tirupachur junction, Jagadeesan allegedly lost balance after hitting a pothole and the bike skidded crossing ways with a speeding lorry coming from behind.





The truck hit the bike and all three were thrown away in the impact. Passers-by alerted the 108 ambulance and the police, but the trio were declared dead. His wife Sangeetha who sustained injuries in her shoulder was rushed to the nearby hospital.





The Tiruvallur Taluk police registered a case about the accident and arrested the lorry driver, identified as Sathya. The vehicle has been seized.